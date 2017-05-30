Deputies: Six Mile woman in bathtub shoots husband in back

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after an early-morning domestic shooting.

Deputies were called to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on Ike Road just after midnight.

Deputies said 48-year-old Melanie Christine Shove was armed with a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 while she was seated in the bathtub. After an argument with her husband, deputies said he turned to leave the room and close the door behind him when Shove fired through the door and struck him.

He was shot in the lower back and transported to the hospital.

Deputies said Shove and the couple's adult son were uninjured in the incident.

Shove was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

