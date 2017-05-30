Warm and humid, afternoon storms possible Wednesday

Seasonably warm temperatures are in store over the next few days. There will be a chance for pop-up showers and storms each day, but the better chance for rain comes this weekend.

Isolated showers will be possible tonight, with clearing skies after midnight. Wednesday morning will bring a few clouds and temps down to 64 in the Upstate and 57 for western NC. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through with day with highs warming to 84 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains. A few storms will develop in the mountains toward middle afternoon, then slowly drift into the Upstate. Coverage will be fairly isolated, but be watchful to the sky if you plan to be outside!

Thursday looks mostly dry as high pressure briefly takes hold. Highs will warm into the 80s area-wide. By Friday we’ll see a few pop-up storms, but most of that will be in the mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will push in, acting as a focus for storms both Saturday and Sunday. Currently we are going with a 40% chance for storms each day in the Upstate and 50% in the mountains. Stay tuned for weekend planning!

