Upstate water park encourages safety, rules

When Wilbert Herrera splashes around his two sons it brings back memories.

"I remember as a kid that was my favorite time," he said. "Once school ended and just coming out to the public parks and going to the swimming pools."

So, to make new memories he brought his sons, 2-year-old Ethan and 4-year-old William, to Shipwreck Cove Water Park in Duncan. Tuesday, was their first visit.

"It's very nice, it's actually a lot of fun," Herrera said. "The water slides are really cool."

His little ones are too small for the big two slides, but it's one the major attractions at the park and throughout the country.

Recently, in Dublin, CA, a 10-year-old boy flew off a much larger and steeper water slide than the one at Shipwreck. The boy walked away with scratches and bruises.

"You have to be at least 42 inches high or tall to be able to go down our slides," said Cameron Fant, the town administrator in Duncan.

He wants to make sure this attraction stays attractive for all the right reasons. He said inspections are done to the property, including slides, life jackets and more, every morning and before closing every day. There are also two lifeguards at the top and bottom of the slides as well as around the pool.

"We concentrate on the area to make sure everybody's safe and enjoys it and can keep going," Fant said.

Certified pool managers inspect the pool and test chlorine and chemical levels every hour.

"DHEC requires one a day," Fant said.

And because more people are learning about Duncan and Shipwreck Cove, he wants others like the Herrera family to dive in and experience it for themselves.

"It's actually good that somebody's keeping an eye on the chlorine level and definitely the pool slides," Herrera said. "It's good and it makes me feel good."

