Man arrested after Oconee Co. chase

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after an early-morning chase.

While on routine patrol near Highway 182, deputies said they initiated a traffic stop after spotting an SUV displaying an improper tag. The driver of the SUV, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Allen Cook, is accused of pulling over but then accelerating away after a deputy exited his patrol vehicle.

A chase was initiated, which deputies said crossed into Anderson County and then back into Oconee County, ending at Greer Road.

Deputies said Cook exited his vehicle, laid on the ground and was taken into custody.

He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, improper display of a tag, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, no South Carolina driver's license and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

