1 sent to hospital after train collides with car in Union Co.

First responders were on scene of a train accident involving a car Tuesday evening.

Officials say the incident occurred on E. Academy Street.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was inside the vehicle.

The train conductor is okay, officials say.

No further details were released regarding the collision.

