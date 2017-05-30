1 sent to hospital after train collides with car in Union Co. - FOX Carolina 21

1 sent to hospital after train collides with car in Union Co.

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

First responders were on scene of a train accident involving a car Tuesday evening.

Officials say the incident occurred on E. Academy Street.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was inside the vehicle.

The train conductor is okay, officials say.

No further details were released regarding the collision.

