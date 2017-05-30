Gateway Project continues with bridge work

Typically the loudest thing people would hear near the I-85 and I-385 ramps would be a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

"We moved over here from Haywood mall,” said Jeremy Tyson with Harley-Davidson of Greenville. “We had a lot of traffic over there. This is a great location next to the interstate."

Over the next three days, people can expect to hear construction workers next to the dealership from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Kimberly Bishop with South Carolina's Department of Transportation says it should only take three days to complete this portion of the Gateway Project - as long as the weather stays in their favor.

"They'll be installing bridge girders to start construction of the infrastructure,” explained Bishop.

Traffic northbound on I-85 will be diverted to Woodruff Road. Then across the Woodruff bridge back to I-385 northbound. As they continue repaving parts of the interstates, constructing walls and foundation work on the medians.

Tyson says the construction and detours may not be ideal for some, but in the long run he hopes it will benefit businesses like his in the future even if it means minor inconveniences for many drivers until the project's completion due in 2019.

"Greenville is growing like crazy,” said Tyson. “We really like that. We want folks to get in here and it will be better later down the road."

In the coming months crews will shift focus to widening portions of I-385 and I-85. Crews will be putting barriers up, rehabbing existing roads and major bridge work as part of the project along 9 miles of I-85.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.