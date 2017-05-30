Sheriff Chuck Wright sits down in first interview since Todd Kohlhepp's guilty plea

There was a lot for Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright to cover in his first interview since Todd Kohlhepp's guilty plea.

From the Superbike murders, to Kala Brown's captivity, to how a convicted felon was able to acquire dozens of guns - no topic was off limits.

"I want to say that's it, but until I know for sure, I'm just not going to," said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Just days after serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, Sheriff Wright said the investigation is far from over.

"I can tell you that investigators are still racking their brains to make sure he's not responsible for anybody else or know somebody else that might be doing the same thing," said Wright.

We have followed Kohlhepp's story since he was caught last November, but have known about his crimes for years.

Kohlhepp confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee.

His confession came one day shy of the crime's 13th anniversary.

"I know there was some talk that they embarrassed Todd, but that didn't seem to be what I heard from other customers, but who knows? Who knows what causes a guy to kill four people," said Wright.

Kohlhepp confessed to shooting Scott Ponder, Ponder's mother Beverly Guy, and two of their employees, Chris Sherbert and Brian Lucus.

Sheriff: Todd Kohlhepp confesses to Superbike murders

Sheriff Wright said Kohlhepp was a Superbike customer, but was never on their radar as a suspect or for questioning.

"He was on the customer list with a lot of other people. That business did a great business so it had customers from all over the country and we couldn't run them all down," said Wright.

Kohlhepp's confession came after deputies discovered Kala Brown chained inside a shipping container on Kohlhepp's Woodruff property.

Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie David Carver, were reported missing two months prior.

Sheriff Wright said a phone ping led them to Kohlhepp's land.

"It was a big general area and it took us a while to find out who all owned property around there, but when Kohlhepp's name came up, we went ahead with a search warrant," said Wright

Deputies immediately arrested Kohlhepp at his house.

"Todd told me, I could have took out your deputies anytime I wanted. He had enough weapons in there that it could have been pretty ugly," said Wright.

As a teen, Kohlhepp served time in an Arizona prison for sexually assaulting a classmate. Kohlhepp was in prison from 1987 until he was released in 2001.

As a convicted felon and a registered sex offender, investigators are looking into how Kohlhepp was able to get dozens of guns.

"I want to know who is giving guns to people that the law says can't have them," said Wright.

Carver's remains, along with the remains of another missing couple, Meagan and Johnny Coxie were discovered in the days after Brown was found on Kohlhepp's land.

Sheriff Wright said he's still shocked that Kohlhepp spared Brown's life.

"I don't know, but maybe it was his way of thinking he had a future with her. That's just my guess because I don't think he's ever really answered that," said Wright.

Sheriff Wright said investigators searched Kohlhepp's property extensively, but they are not ruling out the possibility that there could be more bodies linked to other missing person's cases.

"We searched everything we can, so I'm not going to tell you that we'll never go down there to search because if I get another tip I'm going to be right back down there digging," said Wright.

