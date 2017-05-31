Greenville restaurant owners robbed, community rallies to help them

It's been many sleepless nights for an Upstate couple. Their home in Greer was broken into a week ago, and some $30,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen.

Daksha Parikh is still on edge. “It was a very horrible night for me. I could not sleep.”

The case is currently under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, but their family, and community aren't just sitting by waiting. They are doing something to help.

The Parikh family has owned the vegetarian Indian restaurant SWAD on Laurens Road for more than 20 years, and they have a lot of loyal customers who want to help.

Their son Sarwang Parikh has also started a You Caring page with his parent's story, and since he put it up on Saturday, and shared it on social media, it has raised thousands of dollars.

“It's not necessarily to make the money back, it's more of a show that there's people who understand and care, this is larger than just my family.”

Both son, and parents say the response to their story has been overwhelming, and it's a reflection of the communities they live in.

Sarwang Parikh explained why the money is so important. “This is literally their nest egg, so if they had extra money and this was nothing it would be one thing, but it's a considerable amount and they should be retired but they have to work.”

Daksha told us their customers and the support have kept them going. “For 20 years it is not easy trying to run this restaurant, because there are a bunch of restaurants but we are still standing because of the people who are giving us business.”

Click here to help the Parikh family.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.