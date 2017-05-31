Farmer's market vouchers available to Anderson Co. seniors

Anderson County seniors may now apply for produce vouchers as part of the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.

The Anderson County Senior Citizens Program and the Anderson County Farmers' Market, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services and other state agencies will issue vouchers to eligible senior citizens.

The vouchers can be used to purchase produce at participating farmer's markets through October 15, 2017. Each eligible person will receive $25 worth of coupons.

Vouchers are issued on a "first come first served basis" until the supply is exhausted.

Individuals aged 60 or older, with a low monthly income, or who receive SSI or Food Stamp benefits are eligible for the free coupons. Individuals must apply in person; provide proof of their identity, age and their Anderson County residency. Applicants must also meet household income eligibility limits. Information regarding the income of all household members is required to determine eligibility. Verification of Social Security numbers is also required.

Applicants wishing to apply for homeland seniors must provide a statement from the senior granting permission to submit an application on their behalf. Proof of identity and proof of income for the home bound senior must be presented at the time of application.

The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program's goal is to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina's small farmers. South Carolina is one of the several states that receive funds from the USDA to operate this program.

Applications for vouchers will be available at the following locations and available first come, first served:

May 31 at 8 a.m. - Iva Farmer's Market

June 1 at 8 a.m. - Belton Farmer's Market

June 2 at 8 a.m. - Anderson County Farmer's Market

