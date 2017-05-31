Greenville high school seniors graduate this week - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville high school seniors graduate this week

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Wikipedia/Topjur01) (Source: Wikipedia/Topjur01)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County high schools will hold 14 graduation ceremonies at two locations this week starting Wednesday.

Ceremonies begin each day at 10:00 a.m. at Bon Secours Arena in downtown Greenville and 9:00 a.m. at Timmons Arena at Furman University.

Here's a list of those scheduled graduation ceremonies:

BON SECOURS ARENA

May 31 

  • Carolina High School - 10:00 a.m
  • Greer High School - 2:00 p.m.
  • Greenville High School - 6:00 p.m.

June 1 

  • Riverside High School - 10:00 a.m.
  • Eastside High School - 2:00 p.m.
  • Southside High School - 6:00 p.m.

June 2 

  • Mauldin High School - 10:00 a.m.
  • Hillcrest High School - 2:00 p.m.

TIMMONS ARENA

June 1

  • Wade Hampton High School - 9:00 a.m.
  • Berea High School - 2:00 p.m.
  • J.L. Mann High School - 7:00 p.m.

June 2

  • Travelers Rest High School - 9:00 a.m.
  • Blue Ridge High School - 2:00 p.m.
  • Woodmont High School - 7:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Clemson engineers working to make 'Star Wars' laser weapons a reality

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.