Limestone College Lacrosse team wins 5th national championship

Another South Carolina college sports team is bringing home a national championship.

The Limestone College men's lacrosse team won its third national title in four years, and the team's fifth overall, after defeating Merrimack College at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, according to a news release.

The public is invited to attend a celebration and news conference Wednesday when the team presents its 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship trophy to Limestone president, Dr. Walt Griffin, at noon. The presentation will take place in the Dave and Nancy Riling Hall of Fame Room inside the Campbell Field House, located at 130 Leadmine Street.

Limestone is the third South Carolina higher learning institution to win a team national championship this academic year, joining Clemson, the national college football champions, and South Carolina, the women's college basketball champions.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff Chuck Wright sits down in first interview since Todd Kohlhepp's guilty plea

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.