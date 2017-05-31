Piggin' in the Park returns to Woodruff

Ribs being prepared for Piggin' in the Park (May 31, 2017)

Barbecue pit masters are firing up their smokers ahead of the Piggin’ In the Park championship barbecue cookoff in Woodruff.

The annual festival and cookoff starts on Friday and wraps up on Saturday. The food and festivities will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at McKinney Park.

44 teams are competing in the Kansas City Barbecue Society State Championship Cookoff.

The public can taste samples for $1 each at the People’s Choice tent.

The event will also feature live music, a kid’s zone with bouncy house and splash pad, the Miss Woodruff Pageant, and more.

Additional food offerings include funnel cakes, shaved ice, boiled peanuts, hot dogs, burgers, deep fried Oreos, and cobblers.

