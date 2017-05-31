The Lion King returns to the stage in Greenville

Dashaun Young as “Simba” in THE LION KING North American Tour. ©Disney. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Disney's The Lion King roars back into Greenville on Wednesday for the Broadway musical’s eagerly awaited return.

Performances begin Wednesday evening and will then continue through June 25 at the Peace Center.

The musical, which is in its 20th year, played a sold-out run at the Peace Center in 2012.

Based on the Disney animated film, the stage show features Mark Campbell as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Drew Hirshfield as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Dashaun Young as "Simba," Nia Holloway as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Tiffany Denise Hobbs as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The Peace Center said The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m. There will also be 2 p.m. matinees on Thursday, June 1, and Thursday, June 22.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling the box office at 864-467-3000, or online at www.peacecenter.org.

