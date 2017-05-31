Greenville police ask for help identifying card fraud suspect

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a financial transaction card fraud case.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance camera fraudulently using a victim’s credit card at multiple Walmart locations.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman and ask that anyone with information about the woman’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

