Greenville police ask for help identifying card fraud suspect

Surveillance photos of the suspect (Courtesy: GPD) Surveillance photos of the suspect (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a financial transaction card fraud case.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance camera fraudulently using a victim’s credit card at multiple Walmart locations.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman and ask that anyone with information about the woman’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

