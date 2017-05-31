School district: 8 students arrested after large fight at TL Hanna High School

Multiple students were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after a large fight broke out between students at TL Hanna High School according to a spokesman for the school district.

Kyle Newton with Anderson County School District 5 said six females and two males were taken into custody after the crawl by Anderson County deputies.

There's no word yet on what charges the students will be facing.

The fight broke out in the lunch room area of the high school.

Newton said school officials were also reviewing surveillance footage to see if anyone else was involved.

No word yet on what sparked the fight.

The school day resumed as normal after officials and deputies got the situation under control, Newton said.

Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an active investigation was underway but the situation was contained by 9 a.m.

