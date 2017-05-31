Police: Bullets fired into child's bedroom - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Bullets fired into child's bedroom

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union police are investigating after bullets were fired into a house and into a 10-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Police said they were called to the home on Lipsey Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The victims told police they heard four gunshots and then discovered the damage.

One bullet crashed through a child’s bedroom window and into the wall, police reports stated.

Officers also saw bullet holes in the kitchen window and a wall in the kitchen as well.

No suspects were identified.

