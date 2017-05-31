Asheville police searching for man missing since April

Police said Richard John Jilg Jr., 43, was last seen on April 30 (APD)

The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help tracking down a man who was last seen on April 30.

Police said Richard John Jilg Jr., 43, was last seen at 22 Cross Place.

Jilg is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a long beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

