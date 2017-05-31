Police say businesses being targeted in nationwide bomb threat scam

The Asheville Police Department is investigating several incidents where businesses have received bomb threats via fax.

Police said in each case the businesses received a generic letter issuing a bomb threat referencing a ransom to be paid by Western Union in the amount of $25,000 to a Brazilian citizen.

“These threats are part of a nationwide scam in which individuals and businesses are receiving the same letter through email or fax,” said Christina Hallingse, a spokesperson for the police department. “While the threats are believed to not be credible, the matter is still under investigation by federal authorities.”

Hallingse said any business or person who receives a threat via fax or email should report it to police right away.

“Despite the threats’ apparent lack of credibility citizens should be aware of surroundings and note the presence of suspicious or unknown items in the area,” Hallingse advised.

She said police also advises against sending funds, in any amount, to individuals you do not know.

MORE NEWS: Asheville police searching for man missing since April

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.