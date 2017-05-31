School placed on precautionary lockdown in Greenville

A Greenville County private school was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to police activity in the area, school officials said.

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School went on precautionary lockdown around 10:30 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were out serving warrants in the area.

