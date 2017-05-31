Deputies: Man arrested after 2 bomb threats called in to BMW plant

Spartanburg County deputies have charged a man accused of calling in bomb threats to the BMW plant in Greer.

Sandino Jackson, 25, was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday on one count of bomb threat first offense, per online jail records.

Incident reports state deputies were called to the BMW Manufacturing Plant on Highway 101 on May 23 after corporate security received two phone calls from someone who stated there was a bomb in the building.

A bomb-sniffing dog was then used to search the Zentrum museum area of the complex, which is open to the public, and security officials determined there were no threatening devices.

Warrants state Jackson was identified after he used a specific phone number.

Per the warrants, Jackson knowingly gave false information concerning an alleged attempt to damage or destroy the BMW plant.

Warrants were signed on Tuesday and Jackson was arrested.

Jackson was released from jail on bond early Wednesday morning.

MORE NEWS: 11 students arrested after large fight at TL Hanna High School

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.