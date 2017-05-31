GBI warns of new deadly pills that can cause overdoses via skin contact alone

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are warning of dangerous and deadly counterfeit pills that can be absorbed through the skin.

GBI officials described the transdermal drugs Tuesday at a meeting of the Metro Atlanta Drug Enforcement Commanders.

The pills are called “Graveyard Dead.”

GBI Director Vernon Keenan said the drugs contain strong doses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

The pills can cause inadvertent overdoses just by making skin contact, officials said.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.