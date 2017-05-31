GBI warns of new deadly pills that can cause overdoses via skin contact alone

Multiple students were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after a large fight broke out at TL Hanna High School according to a spokesman for the school district.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after an early-morning domestic shooting.More >
Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
It's been many sleepless nights for an Upstate couple. Their home in Greer was broken into a week ago, and some $30,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen.More >
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >
A North Carolina film maker is working on a documentary telling the story of both the spring rally and Bikefest. He spent the past two weeks, filming both rallies as he works to complete the three-year project. He shares his thoughts about the festival and what he hopes his film will achieve.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
