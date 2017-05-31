Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving child he met via Facebook

A Weaverville man will spend at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree statutory rape on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.

The judge sentenced Alexander Nelson Richards, 41, to serve at least 180 months and a maximum of 276 months in prison.

“This defendant is the worst kind of online sexual predator – one who grooms children for sex – and is very deserving of the long prison term he received in court today," Williams said after the hearing.

Richards was involved in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old victim from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, 2015. He was arrested in September of that year.

Richards used a fake last name to build an online relationship via Facebook and Skype with a child from out of state, Williams said.. On August 8, 2015, Richards picked up the child and drove her to his Buncombe County home, where she stayed until August 11 when Richards bought the girl a Greyhound bus ticket home.

After reporting a pregnancy scare to her medical provider, the child told investigators that she and Richards had sex three times during her stay at Richards’ home.

