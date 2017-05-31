Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating after a female victim said suspects tried to kidnap her on Tuesday.

Around 9:30 a.m. the victim was walking on Winfield Drive near Talmadge Drive en route to a pool.

According to the police report, suspects in a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside the victim and said she needed to get in the car. The victim told police the driver appeared approximately 18 years old.

Officers said the victim refused and continued walking. The suspects continued to follow her until another car pulled up behind them, police said. The police report states the suspects drove off but then returned and pulled up alongside her a second time.

The driver of the vehicle is accused of grabbing the victim's hand and trying to get her to get in the vehicle.

The victim told police the suspects drove away again and she was able to call a friend to give her a ride.

MORE NEWS: GBI warns of new deadly pills that can cause overdoses via skin contact alone

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?