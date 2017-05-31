Deputies: TX man faces more than a dozen charges after string of Simpsonville car break-ins

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a string of break-ins on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said around 7 a.m., a resident of Villages at Verdmont reported their vehicle stolen. Shortly thereafter, the victim said 23-year-old James Roy Prator of Texas was spotted in another neighbor's vehicle.

When spotted, deputies said Prator tried to flee the scene but neighbors held him in an alleyway until authorities arrived.

After an investigation, it was determined Prator had broken into a large number of vehicles, deputies said. According to arrest warrants, Prator stole firearms, wallets, a garage door openers and cigarettes out of the vehicles.

He is charged with 10 auto break-ins, seven petit larcenies and a burglary.

