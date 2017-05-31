Police: Man hit young girl in face for messy room

The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after a young girl was injured in February.

Police said a fourth grade teacher at a Spartanburg school notified police after a student said she was afraid to go home because 26-year-old Gerald Meadors hit her in the face.

According to the police report, the girl had a laceration above her eye and it appeared someone had applied ointment to it. The girl told police Meadors hit her in the face with his fist because her room wasn't clean.

Police said when they talked to another child in the home, he said Meadors hit the girl with a belt because the room wasn't clean.

The child was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment for the laceration.

Officers said Meadors was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. He was later released on bond from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Upstate couple woke up to naked sex offender in doorway

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.