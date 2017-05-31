No prison time after guilty plea in Spartanburg hidden bathroom camera case

A man arrested for impersonating an officer after a hidden camera was found in a woman's restroom in Spartanburg has pleaded guilty.

Kevin Allen Parker, 32, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2015, after two women said they spotted an out-of-place electrical outlet inside a handicap stall at a bar on West Main Street.

Police said the outlet, located directly in front of the toilet and approximately waist-high, fell from the wall and was later determined to be a disguised camera.

When the women showed the device to two men in the bar, Parker confronted them and took the device, saying he was going to "put this in evidence."

When officers arrived on scene, Parker told witnesses they were responding to his call for backup. A search of his person revealed a silver, plastic "Super Police" badge, officers said.

Parker, the son of a former state representative, was charged with two counts of voyeurism and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to all counts.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Parker was sentenced to three years in prison suspended to six months house arrest and five years probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, Parker pleaded guilty but mentally ill after exposing himself to female students and multiple colleges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.