Attempted murder suspect arrested months after Anderson Co. club shooting

Attempted murder suspect arrested months after Anderson Co. club shooting

Curtis Raheem Nance (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center) Curtis Raheem Nance (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An attempted murder suspect who was wanted in a shooting at an Anderson County club in February is in custody.

Deputies said 22-year-old Curtis Raheem Nance opened fire at Club Envy on Feb. 12, injuring three victims. The victims were transported from the venue on Highway 81 to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to jail records, Nance was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

