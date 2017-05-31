Lower storm threat Thursday

It’s all about the warm temperatures with only slim rain chances through the rest of the work week. T-Storm chances slowly go up into the weekend.

Thursday looks mostly dry as high pressure briefly takes hold. Highs will warm into the 80s area-wide. By Friday we’ll see a few pop-up storms, but most of that will be in the mountains. Highs will climb to near 90 in the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains. The weather should hold out for the first games of the Clemson regional, but weather could get dicey toward Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will begin to approach the area this weekend, and that will help to increase rain chances. Saturday doesn’t look too bad, with only isolated storms expected at this point (20-30% chance), but Sunday and Monday look to bring a more widespread rain and storm threat (50-60%).

We are still tweaking the timing and threats for the weekend rain, but for now it looks like the best chance for getting soaked will be the second half of the weekend into early in the work week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.