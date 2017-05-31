Sun and clouds today...staying warm

It’s all about the warm temperatures with only slim rain chances through the rest of the work week. T-Storm chances slowly go up into the weekend, mainly for Sunday.

Today looks mostly dry as high pressure takes hold. Highs will warm into the 80s area-wide. This dry weather looks to stick around into Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s in the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains.

The weather should hold out for the first games of the Clemson regional, but weather could get dicey toward Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will begin to approach the area this weekend, and that will help to increase rain chances. Saturday doesn’t look too bad, with just a few showers showing up in the mountains. Sunday and Monday look to bring a better chance of storms (30-50%).

We are still tweaking the timing and threats for the weekend rain, but for now it looks like the best chance for getting soaked will be the second half of the weekend into early in the work week.

It also looks like a taste of some cooler air will arrive by Wednesday of next week!

