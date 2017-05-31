Henderson Co. deputies: Suspect wanted on dozens of charges

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a wanted suspect.

Deputies said 29-year-old Devin Simone Hale is facing two dozen charges in connection with a string of automobile break-ins on Nov. 9, 2016. The crimes occurred in the areas of Springside Drive, Hillcrest Circle, Maywood Road, Willow Brooke Road and Lake Circle Drive.

Hale is charged with 11 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, 9 counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felonious larceny, unlawful obtaining credit card and conspiracy to commit financial card fraud.

Anyone with information on Hale's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

