Deputies: Registered sex offender arrested for operating social media account

Henderson County deputies said a registered sex offender was taken into custody for operating a social media account.

On May 24, deputies said registered sex offender Christopher Michael Letchworth, 24, of Hendersonville, was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding warrant from Henderson County for felony sex offender use of social media.

Deputies said Letchworth created and maintained a personal social media account on Facebook under the name "Jayden Michael." Registered sex offenders like Letchworth are prohibited from creating or maintaining accounts on social media websites that allow minors to become members.

He was held at Madison County Jail and released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Letchworth was also charged with felony failure to change address on May 18 after they executed a residential verification check. He was taken into custody on May 22 and released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: Attempted murder suspect arrested months after Anderson Co. club shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.