Police: Driver was distracted when Haywood Mall security vehicle hit pedestrian

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a collision involving a mall security vehicle.

Officers were called to the incident at the Haywood Mall on Haywood Road around 7 p.m. on May 21.

According to the police report, a 67-year-old pedestrian was leaving JC Penney and walking toward the mall parking garage when she was hit by the security vehicle. Police said there were no crosswalks or sidewalks that she could have taken.

The report states the driver of the security vehicle was distracted looking at equipment.

The victim was transported via EMS for medical treatment.

