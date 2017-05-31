Deputies: High speed chase involving motorcycle ends in Oconee C - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: High speed chase involving motorcycle ends in Oconee Co. crash

Deputies said a high speed chase ended in a crash in Oconee County on Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a red motorcycle that was speeding along Highway 28 near the Bountyland community, but the driver wouldn't pull over.

Deputies said a 7-minute pursuit ensued before the motorcycle crashed at Sheep Farm Road and Bountyland Road in Seneca around 5:41 p.m.

Deputies and EMS are still on scene at this time. Deputies said the motorcyclist will be taken into custody, though no details on charges are available at this time.

No injuries were initially reported by troopers. This incident remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

