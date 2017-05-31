Spartanburg Co. deputies seek identity theft suspect

Spartanburg County deputies are searching for an identity theft suspect caught on camera.

According to deputies, the suspect used a victim's personal information to open store credit cards. The suspect then used those store credit cards to purchase items at Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Belk, JC Penney and Walmart.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Investigator D. Baird at (864) 503-4570.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg police investigating attempted kidnapping of teen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.