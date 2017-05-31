Deputies: Woman attempts to steal gas, hits employee while fleeing scene

Deputies said a woman has been arrested and charged after attempting to steal gas and then hitting a gas station employee as she tried to flee the scene.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Cathy Skates of Cowpens was driving in a van and filled it up with $50 worth of gas at the Hot Spot on Gossett Road around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, deputies said Skates started to drive off without paying.

Deputies said a male employee ran out of the gas station and started running after the van to try stopping Skates. Then, deputies said Skates 'intentionally' hit the employee with the van, before driving off.

Several witnesses called the Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

Deputies said they tracked down Skates at her home. They say she denied involvement in the incident, but was picked out of a photo line-up by the victim, and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault and battery.

She remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center at this time.

