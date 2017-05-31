For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I teamed up with Oconee Humane Society! They have a lot of adult dogs right now that need to find good homes! I chose one of them to feature... MARNEY!

Here is what OHS has to say about this sweet boy: Check out this awesome guy!! Marney is a two year old Boxer mix. He's just as sweet as he is handsome. Marney loves car rides and long walks - his leash manners are very good. Know what else he loves? Children!!! Marney loves to be out and about enjoying life and adventures with his human friends. He's looking for his forever home and would be an excellent addition to just about any dog loving home.

Head to Oconee Humane Society at 1925 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca to meet him!