Warrants: Mary Black Hospital nurse arrested on drug charges

Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Back on April 3, warrants from the SC Bureau of Drug Control (DHEC) said 32-year-old Carly Stevens of Inman took 4 mg of Hydromorphone without an order from a legitimate practitioner. Warrants said she only gave 2 mg of the Hydromorphone to the patient, and there was no documentation of the remaining 2 mg being discarded or administered to a patient.

A short time later on April 16, warrants stated that Stevens took Fentanyl that belonged to a patient. DHEC said the Fentanyl had been pulled from the hospital's storage unit for a patient under Stevens's care, but there was no documentation that it was given to the patient or that it had been discarded.

On May 3, warrants said Stevens removed a quantity of Hydrocodone from the storage unit at the hospital without the practitioner's order. The Hydrocodone was not administered to any patient and there was no documentation of it being discarded, per warrants.

Stevens was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on two counts of violation of drug distribution law, and one count of theft of a controlled substance, 1st offense.

