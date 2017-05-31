"She's become the community's baby" : Activist and Sheriff keep hope alive for missing baby

Billboards were up in Anderson County in hopes of solving the disappearance of a missing little girl. (FOX Carolina 12/22/2015)

Baby Leonna Wright has been away from her family for nearly two years now. Last week marked her third birthday, and with more time passing, this family is desperate for answers.

Community activist Traci Fant and Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride took to social media to keep this young girl's name alive almost two years later.

"She's going to be that baby," said Traci Fant. "I tell this people all of the time - she became the community's baby and she's also the baby that I fell in love with that I never held."

Little Leonna Wright will have been missing for two years sometime between the nights of June 5 and June 6.

"We have a baby that is now 3-years-old," said Fant. "She's been missing since she was 13-months-old and to me, sometimes it's like it takes all of the energy out of me to even think about it."

Her family and community activist Traci Fant have since pushed for answers, started search parties, and offered reward money.

Leonna's mother's boyfriend at the time, Travis Jones, was watching Leonna and her three year old sister when Leonna disappeared.

"The one person that holds all the answers to this is Travis Jones," Fant explained. "There were other people in the apartment at the time of Leonna's disappearance. There were people who helped him leave, helped someone take Leonna wherever she was, because no one had a car. So someone had to come and take her."

Jones has never been charged in her disappearance, and has been released from jail on prior drug charges. Almost two years later to the day, this family still doesn't have answers or the baby girl back that they so desperately miss.

"Just think about it. If it were your daughter, your granddaughter, even your niece, cousin...this is eating at the family and community, and we know someone has information," Sheriff McBride said.

Traci Fant has led a social media movement to keep Leonna's name alive and teamed up with Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

"We're not at a dead end, we're going to find out what happened. And it may be tomorrow, it may be next week, next year, maybe 10 years down the road, we're going to find out what happened," Sheriff McBride said.

The two explained what they need from the community in a Facebook live video.

"We know there's folks out there that know, that have not come forward and thought about the family," Sheriff McBride said.

With Leonna's birthday just passing, the family is still uncertain whether they are celebrating a life or memory.

"It's taken a toll on my heart, it's really done something. This is the one case, this is the one that we want to win," Fant said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.