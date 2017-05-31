Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. crash

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in an Anderson County crash Wednesday night.

They got the call around 9:49 p.m.

According to troopers, the incident happened along Old Williamston Road at Gilreath Road in Anderson.

The coroner has not been called to the scene.

We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Driver was distracted when Haywood Mall security vehicle hit pedestrian

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.