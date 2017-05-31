Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in an Anderson County crash Wednesday night.

They got the call around 9:49 p.m.

According to troopers, the incident happened along Old Williamston Road at Gilreath Road in Anderson.

The coroner has not been called to the scene.

