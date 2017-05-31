Liberty non-profit in need of volunteers to rescue animals

A goose with an arrow stuck in its wing - it’s not something you see very often in Spartanburg.

That’s why Celina Pineda and a friend are catching it. The goose will have the arrow removed and be treated by a vet.

"I just enjoy helping wild animals,” explained Celina Pineda, “They can't help themselves, so I try to do my best."

They were wrangling the goose in the name of Izzie's Pond, a non-profit in Liberty that has helped animals from all walks of life, over the last six years.

"We work solely off of donations, and the volunteers that help us do all the work there is to do around here,” explained Angel Durham, who works with the group.

Because of a shortage of volunteers, Durham sent out a plea on Facebook for someone to help the goose. Right now the Durham family and a handful of volunteers take care of the animals. New animals come in almost every day.

"We can't function without volunteers,” explained Durham, “At any given time we'll have a minimum of 400 animals here.”

Volunteers are needed. For more information on Izzie’s Pond, click here.

