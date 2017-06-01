Fire chief deems blaze that burned storage unit suspicious - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief deems blaze that burned storage unit suspicious

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Spartanburg late Wednesday.

The call came in at 11:54 p.m.

Fire crews responded to the flea market located at 8010 Asheville Highway.

Officials with the North Spartanburg Fire Department said a storage unit caught on fire. They didn't know what caused the fire, but the fire department chief said it appeared suspicious.

