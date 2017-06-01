Butterfly Adventure returns to Roper Mountain Science Center

Starting Thursday, visitors to the Roper Mountain Science Center can relax their cares away in a room full of butterflies.

The Butterfly Adventure is back inside the Fred W. Symmes Tropical Rainforest Exhibit just in time for students out of school for summer break.

The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Saturday until July 7th and features hundreds of butterflies.

Admission into the Butterfly Adventure is $8 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 years old and younger, or for members of the Roper Mountain Science Center.

For more information head to www.ropermountain.org.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg police investigating attempted kidnapping of teen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.