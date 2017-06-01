Home Depot, Purple Heart Homes remodel home for Upstate veteran

The Home Depot and Purple Heart Homes are teaming up Thursday to remodel the home of an Upstate Korean War veteran as part of the Home Depot’s nationwide commitment to improving the homes and lives of veterans, the retailer said in a news release.

On Thursday, volunteers from both Home Depot and Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter will meet at the Taylors home of US Army veteran Harold Southard.

Southard served in the Korean War and now has Parkinson's disease, which keeps him wheelchair bound.

Home Depot said Southard can no longer keep up with the maintenance his home requires, so volunteers will remodel two bathrooms, widen doors, and install new appliances.

The Home Depot plans to invest a quarter of a billion dollars in veteran-related causes by 2020.

MORE NEWS: Kala Brown files lawsuit against Kohlhepp's real estate company

2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.