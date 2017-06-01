Dispatch: Large fire reported at Powdersville apartment complex

Viewer photo of the fire (Courtesy: Paulette Croston)

Firefighters in Anderson County were called to battle a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire was reported at the Heritage Trace Apartments on Charles Town Drive in Powdersville around 6:30 a.m.

Multiple fire stations responded to the blaze.

There was no word of injuries as of 6:45 a.m.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

