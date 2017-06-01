Dispatch: Large fire reported at Powdersville apartment complex - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Large fire reported at Powdersville apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Viewer photo of the fire (Courtesy: Paulette Croston) Viewer photo of the fire (Courtesy: Paulette Croston)
POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Anderson County were called to battle a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire was reported at the Heritage Trace Apartments on Charles Town Drive in Powdersville around 6:30 a.m.

Multiple fire stations responded to the blaze.

There was no word of injuries as of 6:45 a.m.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

MORE NEWS: Home Depot, Purple Heart Homes remodel home for Upstate veteran

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.