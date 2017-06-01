Red Cross: Family of 6 displaced after Greer house fire

The American Red Cross said its volunteers were called to assist a family of six after a fire destroyed their home in Greer Thursday morning.

The disaster relief agency said three adults and three children were displaced by the fire on Rosebud Lane.

The Greer Fire Department is investigating the fire.

The Red Cross said it provided financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and gave comfort kits containing personal hygiene items to the victims.

