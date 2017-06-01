Police continue to search for 'armed, dangerous' murder suspect in March shooting death

Anderson police are again asking for the public’s help tracking down murder suspect who they believe may be armed and dangerous.

Police 27-year-old Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson was charged with murder after the March 25 shooting and crash that claimed the life of Rickey Grove Jr. on High Street.

Police said Grove backed his car down the road after being shot. Officers arrived after the car had crashes and found Grove with gunshot wounds inside.

Police are actively searching for Thompson and said they’ve received some reports that he may be in Atlanta or New York.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or Detective Garland Major at 864-305-7447.

