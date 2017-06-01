Walter the giraffe, formerly of Greenville Zoo, dies in New Jersey

Walter with Autumn and one of their babies (Courtesy: Greenville Zoo)

A giraffe that once called the Greenville Zoo home has died at New Jersey's Turtle Back Zoo.

The 11-year-old Masai giraffe died from complications during a medical procedure, officials at the Greenville Zoo confirmed.

The giraffe was called Walter during his time at the Greenville Zoo. Water fathered two offspring, Kiko and Tatu, with Autumn in Greenville.

In 2016, Walter was transferred to the NJ zoo as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Program.

Once in NJ, Walter was renamed Hodari and was one of four giraffes that were part of the zoo's African Adventure.

Officials at the zoo said the 11-year-old died Wednesday under anesthesia while a veterinarian and dental specialist performed a procedure to fix a tooth problem that was making it difficult for the animal to eat.

Walter's exact cause of death will be determined by a necropsy.

PREVIOUSLY: Walter, former Greenville Zoo giraffe, arrives at new home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.