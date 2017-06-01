Deputies searching for stolen gold dredge valued at $5,000

McDowell County deputies are investigating after someone stole a gold dredge from a creek where a man visiting the area was hunting for gold.

Deputies said a Georgia man who was visiting the Lucky Strike Campground and Gold Mine took his gold dredge, a motorized machine that can extract gold from sand and dirt, and began dredging a creek near the facility to see if he found gold.

Deputies said the victim chained the machine to a tree near the water at the bridge on Rhom Town Road on May 23. He returned to pick up the machine on Monday and found that it was missing.

The machine is a silver 4-inch Keene mini dredge with a Honda engine, valued at $5,000.

Deputies have not yet identified any suspects and ask that anyone who may have seen the machine or have information about the case to call Detective Billie Brown at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.

