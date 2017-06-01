Coroner investigating death of Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office emp - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner investigating death of Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office employee

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said an employee of the county sheriff's office has died.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said he was notified of the death of the employee on Thursday morning. Boseman said he was pronounced dead in the emergency room after a boating incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.