Trial gets underway for Spindale minister accused in abuse scandal

Opening statements began Thursday in the trial for the minister of a Rutherford County church accused of kidnapping and assaulting a former member.

The defendant, Brooke Covington, and four other members of the church are accused of beating a man in the church sanctuary to cast out a “homosexual demon.”

The abuse reportedly took place at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale back in 2013.

During the opening statement, the victim’s lawyer stated the 23-year-old was yelled at, restrained, pushed, and struck, and was fearful that he would pass out during the 2013 incident.

The defense attorney in his opening statements said that the victim may have having a relationship with Covington’s son but denied any assault took place.

The Associated Press spent two years investigating the church and previously reported that dozens of former members admitted they had been regularly punched, smacked, choked, slammed to the floor or into wall as means to "purify" them by beating out devils.

The AP’s previous reports also state the church members were forced to lie when investigators looked into the church’s activities and had received coaching on what to say from two district attorneys and a social worker who were connected to the church.

